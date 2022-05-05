To support students seeking opportunities in the agricultural industry, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) has awarded scholarships to 132 students continuing their education. Ellyse Holubar, daughter of Ron and May Holubar of Solon, was awarded a Farm Bureau First-Time Scholarship to study agriculture at St. Ambrose University.
“Students studying agriculture and who are committed to returning to rural Iowa play a significant role in advancing Iowa’s farms and rural communities. One in five jobs in Iowa is tied to agriculture. From animal feed nutritionists and food safety specialists to soil health entrepreneurs and precision agriculture technicians, each job is essential in bringing products from the farm field to the world market. The Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to support their goals by awarding these scholarships,” says IFBF Community Resources Manager Ronnette Vondrak. “Iowa agriculture leads the nation not only in production but in research and innovation. These young leaders will bring new ideas forward and strengthen our meaningful industry.”
Twenty-seven scholarships were given to first-time recipients planning to obtain a two- or four-year degree at an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges and technical schools. Eligibility is based on Farm Bureau membership, academic achievement, financial need, community and extracurricular involvement and letters of recommendation. Scholarships are renewable up to four years for students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and are in good standing.