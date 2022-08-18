CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 300 students received degrees from Coe College this past year including Anthony Bullard and Blake Newell, both of Solon.
Bullard graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Newell graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Communication Studies.
The Coe Class of 2022 demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts; were leaders in research and community service; and took advantage of Coe’s commitment to integrate experience into education, completing thousands of internship hours. They leave Coe equipped with the resumes, experience, and determination to expand their leadership roles into their budding professional lives.
