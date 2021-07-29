WEST BRANCH– Fourteen high school seniors from across Iowa will each earn a $1,500 cash award for work on a special project this summer. On Saturday, Oct. 23, they’ll present their work before a panel of judges and four earn an additional $10,000 scholarship to the college or university of their choice. Madison Craig of Solon is among the finalists.
The students applied for the program during their junior year by submitting a proposal for a project showing entrepreneurship, community or humanitarian service, conservation or special use of technology. The 14 finalists then spend the summer working their projects and recording results. They are scored entirely on the merits of their work. Grades, test scores and financial need are not evaluated.
‘Bridging the Generations Through Technology’ is the title of Craig’s project. She plans to help preserve the history of the Midwest Old Threshers.
“We need to capture this historical knowledge and excite and involve future generations,” Craig said. “This can be done with videos, QR codes, and the Midwest Old Threshers’ website.”
Her hope is the initiation of the project will inspire volunteers to participate and continue to add exhibits in future years.
“We have a great group of students who have come up with some amazing projects,” said Delene McConnaha, academic programs manager for the Foundation. “I’m really excited to see the impact they’ll have on their home communities.”