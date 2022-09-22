Lora Enabnit

Lora Mae Enabnit, 87, of Marion, went home peacefully to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, located at 1461 East Post Road in Marion. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the church, with Reverend Cecil Ballard officiating. Burial: Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Lora was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Harlan and Norma (Cahill) Cook. Lora met the love of her life, Gene in Coggon, at the roller-skating rink. On Jan. 14, 1951, Lora was united in marriage to Gene Enabnit in Central City. After retiring, Gene and Lora owned several women clothing stores. In 1994, they joined Mannatech, a nutritional supplement company. This business provided them the opportunity to travel the world. Most of all, she loved spending time fishing and traveling with her family. Lora will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lora is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Genese (David) Witwer of Fallbrook, Calif., their children, Charisse (Chris) Isa, grandchildren, Camden, Chancelar, Chaylee, and Cheldon Isa of Las Vegas, Nev., Chandria Witwer of Fallbrook, Calif., grandson, Braxxon and Chelsea Witwer of Oceanside, Calif.; daughter, Candy (Mike) Krall of Solon, their children, Jeremy Krall of Solon, Jamie (Cory) Gebel, grandchildren, Rylan and Dalton of Morrison, Colo., and Jodie (Vince) Colson, grandson, Caden and Jackson of Superior, Colo.; daughter, Renee (Rex) Lancaster of Cedar Rapids, their son, Dillon (Bronwyn) Lancaster, grandchildren, Malakai and Roman of Reinbeck; daughter, Robyn (Wes) Askren of Kennesaw, Ga., their children, Nathan (Laura) Askren, grandchildren, Sarah Frances and Michael of Knoxville, Tenn., Grant (Lindsay) Askren, grandchildren, Jane, Philip, and Ezra of Muscatine, Nicole (Nathan) Coffey of Lynchburg, Va., grandchildren, Isabella and Caleb, Travis (Camila) Askren of Burlington, ON, Canada, grandchildren, Lily and Wesley. Madison (Blaine) Wycoff of Columbus, Miss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Gene.
Memorials in Lora’s memory may be directed to Grace Baptist Church.