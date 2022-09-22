Lora Enabnit

Lora Mae Enabnit, 87, of Marion, went home peacefully to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, located at 1461 East Post Road in Marion. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the church, with Reverend Cecil Ballard officiating. Burial: Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.

