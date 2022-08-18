DECORAH — Luther College has announced their graduating class of 2022 and spring Dean’s List honorees.

Commencement was held on Sunday, May 22 with Solon’s Fay Duster and Jill Richards among the 413 honored and celebrated in Carlson Stadium. Duster received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies and earned magna cum laude honors. Richards received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and earned magna cum laude honors.

Recommended for you