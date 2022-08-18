DECORAH — Luther College has announced their graduating class of 2022 and spring Dean’s List honorees.
Commencement was held on Sunday, May 22 with Solon’s Fay Duster and Jill Richards among the 413 honored and celebrated in Carlson Stadium. Duster received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies and earned magna cum laude honors. Richards received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and earned magna cum laude honors.
Of the graduates, 183 received Latin honors, seven were fourth-generation Luther graduates, and more than 100 were first-generation college students.
Duster and Richards also were placed on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List with Kale Altman of Solon and Riley Sauser of Ely.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, and must complete at least 12 credit hours with ten hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
