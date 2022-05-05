The LWVJC holds candidate forums before the June 7 Primary Election. The candidate forums are held in person and Livestreamed via the League Facebook page.
A forum for candidates for the Democratic Primary for Johnson County Supervisor is held Monday, May 9, at The Center Assembly Room, located at 28 S Linn Street in Iowa City. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and runs approximately 45 minutes. Two Board of Supervisor positions are open. Johnson County Supervisor candidates are V Fixmer-Oraiz, Jon Green and Seth Zimmermann.
A candidate forum for the Republican Primary for the Iowa House District 91 is held May 12. The forum is held in the Clear Creek Amana Middle School cafeteria, located at 311 W Marengo Road, in Tiffin. Candidates running for the seat are John George, Adam Grier, Devon Hodge, Skylar Limkemann, Matt McAreavy and Brad Sherman. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and runs approximately 90 minutes due to the number of candidates vying for this seat. The moderator and timekeeper will be announced at a later date.
The League of Women Voters Johnson County is a nonpartisan political organization founded in 1920 and dedicated to keeping an informed electorate through education, advocacy and community events. The local League is a member of the National League of Women Voters, consisting of 50 state Leagues and 803 local chapters, and a member of the League of Women Voters of Iowa.