Those who wish to pose a question to legislators must register for the forum. After registering, participants will receive an email containing information to join the forum. Registration is limited to 100 participants.
The forums provide opportunities for dialogue between the legislators and constituents in Johnson County. Legislators present information about issues they are working on, as well as summaries of critical matters before their respective chambers. Sens. Joe Bolkcom, Kevin Kinney and Zach Wahls, and Reps. Christina Bohannan, David Jacoby, Bob Kaufmann, Mary Mascher and Amy Nielsen have been invited to participate.
Iowa City’s City Channel 4 will live stream the forums on City Channel 4 YouTube channel, the league’s website, lwvjc.org, and Facebook page. Rebroadcasts of the forums will be offered on City Channel 4 on Mediacom cable, as well as on their website at citychannel4.com. Check their website for program schedules.
The LWVJC is a nonpartisan political organization founded in 1920 and dedicated to keeping an informed electorate through education, advocacy and community events. The local League is a member of the National League of Women Voters, consisting of 50 state Leagues and 803 local chapters, and a member of the League of Women Voters of Iowa. The League commemorated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 permitting women the right to vote and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters in 2020-2021.