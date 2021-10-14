Lynn W. Sutliff, Oro Valley, Ariz., passed away Sept. 1, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born Oct. 31, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, to Floyd and Mildred Sutliff and grew up in Mt. Vernon. After high school, Lynn enlisted in the Navy, spending most of his service as a submariner aboard the U.S.S. Salmon, U.S.S. Blackfin, and the U.S.S. Remora. He met Rose, the love of his life, when the U.S.S. Salmon was visiting the Pacific Northwest and she was on vacation in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. They later married on Feb. 14, 1963 in San Diego, Calif. Besides various ports around the world during his career, he lived in Honolulu, HI., Marion, Ill., Charleston, SC., and San Diego, Calif. His last years in the Navy he taught Red Cross First Aid and CPR training and then retired after twenty years of service, in the Navy. He relocated with his wife, Rose, and three children to Tucson, Ariz., where he was a property manager for several California investors. He also held multiple supervisor positions in the manufacturing industry creating products for IBM, Hughes Aircraft, and the military. Later, he pursued his dream of owning his own business and creating On-Target Training, a First Aid and CPR training company utilizing his knowledge from the Navy. He also kept busy with his hobbies of woodworking, modeling and mold making and castings using different materials. He created many handcrafted pieces for his friends and family. He was a member of a local woodworker group as well as a submariner veterans group. He never stopped learning and was always trying new techniques and designs.
Lynn was a loving husband, father, and Tata to his grandchildren. He always enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed his long-distance conversations with his sister Barbara; brothers Gene and Gary and sister-in-law Linda. Lynn spent the last years of his life helping out anyone he saw who was in need. He and Rose were devout Christians and active in their faith.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Hansel of Cedar Rapids; brother Gene of Marion; his children, Glenn (Theresa), Sheryle (Dale), Greg (Kiersten); grandchildren, Joseph, Eric, Jenna, Mackenzie, Garrett, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Jaelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by his wife Rose, father (Floyd) and mother (Mildred) and brothers Gary and Ted. A memorial service was held Sept. 25, 2021, in Oro Valley. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.