MONTICELLO — Camp Courageous will be holding a ribbon cutting for the dedication of the new Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field on Sunday, September 25, at 12:30 PM following its Pancake Breakfast and Open House, being held 8 AM to Noon. This new field complex, located in Camp’s Pictured Rocks Addition, adds several new activity areas for campers with disabilities, including baseball, kickball, soccer, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, 4-square, and more. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Camp’s new Multipurpose Field was made possible through the generous donations of many Camp Courageous supporters with the initial phase of this huge project started by the Macek and Papke families. Gary Macek, Craig Macek, and Carrie Lamb (Macek) gave a major gift to Camp in honor of Helen and Mike Macek, their parents and grandparents. The family of Paul Junior Papke, from Jackson County, IA, choose to step forward to support the Multipurpose Field through Paul’s estate.

Recommended for you