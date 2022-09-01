MONTICELLO — Camp Courageous will be holding a ribbon cutting for the dedication of the new Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field on Sunday, September 25, at 12:30 PM following its Pancake Breakfast and Open House, being held 8 AM to Noon. This new field complex, located in Camp’s Pictured Rocks Addition, adds several new activity areas for campers with disabilities, including baseball, kickball, soccer, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, 4-square, and more. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The Camp’s new Multipurpose Field was made possible through the generous donations of many Camp Courageous supporters with the initial phase of this huge project started by the Macek and Papke families. Gary Macek, Craig Macek, and Carrie Lamb (Macek) gave a major gift to Camp in honor of Helen and Mike Macek, their parents and grandparents. The family of Paul Junior Papke, from Jackson County, IA, choose to step forward to support the Multipurpose Field through Paul’s estate.
Through a partnership, the Multipurpose Field complex includes a Mini-Pitch System™ Modular Sports Solution used for playing soccer/futsal. This Mini-Pitch will also include basketball hoops for multi-sport play. Partners that made the Mini-Pitch possible include Kick It Forward, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, and Musco. Later, Scheels of Coralville, IA assisted Camp Courageous by providing thousands of dollars in sports equipment for all of the field activities.
The dedication will be followed by games being played by Camp Courageous campers on each field. Campers will enjoy games of soccer, baseball, and more. These fields will later be made available for rental by the public when they are not being used by campers.