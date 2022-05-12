MARION — Most Solon Drake Relays participants were idle still for the Marion Invitational, May 2. That certainly didn’t prevent another Solon win. With 172½ points, The Lady Spartans cruised past Marion (126½). Back in the pack were Center Point-Urbana (84), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (68), Benton (53), North Linn (52) and Williamsburg (32).
First place in seven events propelled Solon’s split squad. Kayla Young’s 5:14.8 1500 led the way. She was backed by teammates Ashlyn Williams (4th, 5:22.90) and Mary Fiala (6th, 5:25.03). Gracie Federspiel was first across in the 400, at 59.75. Grace Hoeper’s 2:34.84 was the 800 winner. Relay wins came in the sprint medley (Mia Duckett, Emma Wolff, Olivia Bonnema and Addie Miller (1:58.45), 4x800 (Anna Quillin, Federspiel, Hoeper and Ashlyn Williams) with 10:06.3, and 4x100 (Ava Stebral, Aly Stahle, Duckett and Wolff, in 51.32) and the shuttle hurdle relay (Mya Stahle, C. Foster, Aly Stahle, Jada Buffington, 108.96)
More points came from the field events; 5th from Tatum Holtkamp in the high jump, second (Aisley Foster, 15-0) and fifth (Callie Levin, 14-8) in the long jump, third (Holubar 34-1¼) and fourth (Felton 33’8¾) in the shot put with Felton flipping the discus 110’8 for second, and Holubar’s throw marked at 102’2 for third place.
Solon finished out the scoring with a third place 3000 (in 12:20.48) from Annika Krus, second and fourth in the 100 (Mia Stahle, 13.38 and Emma Wolff 13.41). Mia Duckett, Sell, Addie Miller and Young put together a 4:36.32 distance medley, good for third. Jedlicka, Stebral, Elijah and Bonnema ran 1:58 for fifth place in the 4x200. Callie Levin (27.75) and Wolff (28.29) finished third and fifth in the 200. Mia Stahle (1:12.01) and Calla Foster (1:18.03) went second and fifth in the grueling 400 hurdles. Earlier, Calla Foster (17.11) and Jada Buffington (17.78) went fourth and sixth in the 100 hurdles. Hoeper, Lietz, Miller and Levin put together a 4:24.35 in the 4x400 relay to end the meet.