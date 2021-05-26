JOHNSON COUNTY– Three candidates are on the ballot for a special election on Tuesday, June 8, to fill a vacant seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
Republican Phil Hemingway, Democrat Jon Green, and no-party candidate Brian Campbell are running for the position vacated by the resignation in April of Supervisor Janelle Rettig.
The Solon Economist sent all three candidates a dozen questions ranging from biographical to philosophical and policy-related, and their responses are printed as received, and in the order they received.
Brian Campbell is a resident of Iowa City and a graduate of Iowa City West High and the University of Florida. He is employed by Johnson County SEATS and has served as an elected trustee for the East Lucas Township.
Why are you running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors?
I want to continue to diversify the board and its representation to include as many different segments of the county’s population as possible, including rural residents. I have the qualifications, experience and trust to do the job well. I know how to ask the right questions and am not afraid to challenge those who might seek to take advantage of others.
What do you see as the core function of the board of supervisors?
Manage county departments, personnel and the day-to-day operations. Address county issues affecting its residents and find solutions that help as many as possible while practicing fairness, equality and financial management.
Besides the pandemic, what do you see as challenges confronting Johnson County, and by extension the board of supervisors? And what would you as one supervisor on the board propose to address these challenges?
Lack of county-wide broadband has been amplified in importance as workers and children are forced to stay home. Not having access to means of communication has put many people at a disadvantage when it comes to school and work.
Do you feel there is an urban vs. rural divide in the county? And do you feel rural residents in general, and the agricultural community in particular, is being represented by the board of supervisors? If yes, why? If no, why not?
Yes, this is something I have been working on personally for more than three years. As a rural resident and a county employee, I am in unique position to see and understand both sides. Divides create problems, it doesn’t solve them. Solutions such as water quality, development and the demise of small farms can all be addressed once this divide is bridged by someone both sides can trust.
In recent years the Comprehensive Plan and the Unified Development Ordinances have been a point of controversy, particularly among the ag community. Would you have voted in favor of the Comp Plan and UDO? If yes why, if no why not?
No, the intent was good but the implementation was incomplete. Its recommendations are routinely varied, depending on the person or entity seeking to amend them. Focus groups were put together and raised concerns about this but most were not addressed. What’s fair for one person should be fair for all. It’s increasingly more difficult for small farmers to make a living and pass on their way of life to coming generations because of certain rules and restrictions.
How would you describe the relationship between the supervisors and the ag community? And, what would your approach be if elected?
I think it depends on which side you ask. For the most part the supervisors will listen to ag community members but historically their decisions have gone against them. What’s needed is someone like me to educate and understand both sides so cooperation can result in meaningful solutions.
Recently an Iowa City City Council member called for abolishing the Iowa City Police Department, and nationwide there are voices calling for abolishing or defunding law enforcement. What is your stance regarding law enforcement (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)?
I think any form of government needs to adapt to changes in society to best serve its people. This applies to any county department, not just law enforcement. More training and education by law enforcement and citizens alike is needed. Keeping both officers and citizens safe should be the top priority.
The recently opened GuideLink Center has been hailed by Gov. Reynolds as a model for others to follow and is an example of a public-private partnership. Do you agree? Disagree? And, what is your position on public-private partnerships? Are there other ventures where you would try to formulate similar partnerships?
The center is a cooperative among many partners that is working. But like many social agencies, it will require the proper funding and fiscal management by the board to continue to serve those in need. The price paid for the tract of land was high and could have been spent better on services.
Is it appropriate for the board of supervisors to mandate a minimum wage in the county? Or to declare a moratorium on certain agricultural operations? If yes, why? If no, why not?
Moratoriums of any type need to be used only to prevent provable harm. Public opinion PR pressure from small groups, should not be enough to force the board to pass a moratorium to keep people from earning a living. Too often misinformation is stated as fact without the accompanying data to support it. An alternative that provides a solution is always the preferential course of action.
Do you see yourself as an activist pursuing an ideological agenda? Or do you promise to represent all of your constituents? How accessible will you be to the residents of Johnson County, and how willing are you to actively listen to those with differing opinions?
As a former journalist, I have been listening to opinions for decades, particularly from people who know more about a subject than I do. When board members are charged with budgeting and spending more than $100 million, it’s imperative that decisions made are fact-and knowledge-based. Transparency, accountability, fairness, truth and ethics are fundamental tenets of journalism and should be in government as well.
A campaign is essentially a job interview. So, simply put, why should the voters of Johnson County cast their ballot for you?
A supervisor is basically a manager. Managing budgets, managing personnel, managing resources. I have the management experience and know the supervisor role and the issues at hand, both rural and urban, better than my opponents. No person, group or problem is too small to come to the board and ask for assistance.
Important Dates
Monday, June 7: Last day for in-person early voting at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office.
Tuesday, June 8: Election Day. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote at your regular polling place.
Also: Mailed ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office before the polls close at 8 p.m.
The poll closing time of 8 p.m. also reflects recent changes to Iowa law.