Madison and Paityn enjoy fidget spinners given to them by Joella Gerber, LISW, RPT, Clinic Program Manager with Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids (at left) as mom Sandi looks on during a wellness fair Thursday, March 3 at the Solon Middle School.
A wellness fair was held Thursday, March 3 in the commons area of the Solon Middle School with 13 providers in attendance. Providers ranged from physical therapy and personal training through substance abuse prevention and treatment, to mental health.
Nikki Carney with The Empire Fitness and Nutrition in Solon, talks with visitors to a health and wellness fair Thursday, March 3 at the Solon Middle School. The Empire was among 13 providers gathered in the commons area during parent-teacher conferences.
A Spartan helmet was on display at The Empire Fitness and Nutrition table Thursday, March 3 at the Solon Middle School. The Empire was among 13 providers gathered in the commons area during parent-teacher conferences.
SOLON — A Wellness Fair was held Thursday, March 3 in the commons area of the Solon Middle School while parent-teacher conferences were being held.
Local providers in attendance covered the spectrum from chiropractic care, exercise, and nutrition, through substance abuse prevention and treatment, and mental healthcare. Attendees included: United Action for Youth, Tanager Place, Prelude Behavioral Health, Big Brother-Big Sister/Iowa State University Extension, Performance Physical Therapy, Children’s Navigator for the East Central Region, Foundation II, Ability Therapy, The Empire Health & Nutrition, Alicia Bogard-massage therapy, Fitzpatrick Chiropractic, and the Solon Family Practice Clinic.