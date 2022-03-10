SOLON — A Wellness Fair was held Thursday, March 3 in the commons area of the Solon Middle School while parent-teacher conferences were being held.

Local providers in attendance covered the spectrum from chiropractic care, exercise, and nutrition, through substance abuse prevention and treatment, and mental healthcare. Attendees included: United Action for Youth, Tanager Place, Prelude Behavioral Health, Big Brother-Big Sister/Iowa State University Extension, Performance Physical Therapy, Children’s Navigator for the East Central Region, Foundation II, Ability Therapy, The Empire Health & Nutrition, Alicia Bogard-massage therapy, Fitzpatrick Chiropractic, and the Solon Family Practice Clinic.

Recommended for you