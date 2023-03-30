Mary Hanzelka-Leary, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Solon. Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born Aug. 31, 1932, in Chelsea, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Sichra) Hanzelka. She graduated from Chelsea High School. Mary began working at Chelsea Savings Bank and later Solon State Bank, where she became an honorary member of the Erusha family. After 47 years of faithful service, she retired. She was united in marriage Daniel Leary Aug. 30, 2008, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mary was very gracious, welcoming, generous, and was the “special aunt” to her family. She enjoyed baking kolaches, socializing and entertaining her many friends and family. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha.
Mary is survived by her brother Cyril (Shirley) Hanzelka; sister-in-law Jane Foley; stepson David (Mary) Leary; stepdaughters Susan (Mike) Malloy and Lisa (Pete) Lueninghoener; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dan, her siblings Marcella Hanzelka, Val (Donna) Hanzelka, Stan (Jane) Hanzelka, Bernadette Spurgeon, Norbert Hanzelka, and an infant brother Francis.
Memorials may be directed to Bethany Home, the Church of the Nativity both in Dubuque, or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha, or St. Mary Catholic Church, Solon.