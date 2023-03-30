Mary Hanzelka-Leary

Mary Hanzelka-Leary, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Solon. Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements.

