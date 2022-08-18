LACKLAND AFB – SAN ANTONIO, TX — Airman 1st Class Mathieux P. Rehnke of Solon recently completed basic and technical school training with the United States Air Force.
During the 8.5 weeks of basic training, Rehnke studied the Air Force mission, history, tradition and core values, physical fitness, and received instruction and practice in basic combat skills, military weapons, chemical warfare, drill and ceremony, marching, armed and unarmed combat, military courtesy, and field exercises. Mathieux was Guidon bearer for his training squadron.
During the 65 day tech school training course is where the students learned basic military police functions, including missile security, convoy actions, capture and recovery of nuclear weapons, law enforcement and directing traffic. It also briefed students on tactics such as using pepper spray or engaging someone’s pressure points; both strategies that do not involve lethal force. Though learning how to implement deadly force to react to a situation is required in this training, the Security Forces students must also learn nonlethal tactics to detain people when necessary for lesser crimes and instances.
The Security Forces are also about safeguarding and saving lives by learning to perform life-saving procedures such as CPR when acting as first-responders to an accident or disaster situation. Mathieux was the chapel guide for his squadron and wore the white rope with great pride. He is a member of the Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City, and the son of Angela and Jeff Rehnke of Solon. He is a 2020 graduate of Solon High School.