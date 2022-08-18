A1C Rehnke
Buy Now

Airman 1st Class Mathieux P. Rehnke

LACKLAND AFB – SAN ANTONIO, TX — Airman 1st Class Mathieux P. Rehnke of Solon recently completed basic and technical school training with the United States Air Force.

During the 8.5 weeks of basic training, Rehnke studied the Air Force mission, history, tradition and core values, physical fitness, and received instruction and practice in basic combat skills, military weapons, chemical warfare, drill and ceremony, marching, armed and unarmed combat, military courtesy, and field exercises. Mathieux was Guidon bearer for his training squadron.

Recommended for you