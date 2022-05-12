AMES — Matt Shafer, Biochemistry major at Iowa State University, as a member of an all-student planning committee, helped plan and execute the 16th annual Stupka Undergraduate Research Symposium in Ames April 7, 2022. The event featured presentations from students, alumni, and nationally recognized scientists; a research poster competition; and opportunities for students to network with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and symposium speakers.
The symposium is entirely organized and managed by the undergraduate students in the biochemistry, biophysics, and molecular biology areas of study at Iowa State. This event was the inspiration of Robert John Stupka III, an undergraduate student majoring in biochemistry at Iowa State University. Rob believed in the power of research, allowing the extraordinary to be possible, and strived to connect students and faculty for the purpose of scientific investigation.
The event attracted more than 140 registrations and more than 25 research poster competition entries.
