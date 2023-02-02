Merlin Studt Feb 2, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merlin StudtMerlin Levi Studt, 73, of Show Low, Ariz., passed away Dec. 15, 2022.No services or memorials are planned at this time.Merlin was a longtime resident of Solon.He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years in April of 2021, along with parents Raymond and Dorothy Studt; a brother William Studt; and sister Anna McAtee.Surviving are a son Marshall (Kelly) Studt; daughter Melinda (Terry) Ganka; grandsons Jay, Tyler and John Ganka; brother Floyd (Kriss) Studt; and many nieces and nephews. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland girls wrestling: Eckhardt makes Midland historyMV girls wrestling send three to stateShowcase shines for seventh timePorfirio’s opens in AnamosaAthletes of the Week for January 26th, 2023Mustang Archers take aim in AlburnettArea girls take to the mat Friday night at the inaugural Marilyn Steinkamp tournamentNew information about Central City restaurant fireAnamosa girls wrestling: Sending seven to stateAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton wins league title Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.