WILLIAMSBURG — With the cross country calendar flipping quickly toward the post-season, Solon is matching up with potential foes it will face at conference, district, and hopefully state meet competition yet this month.

Ahead of that late season roll getting underway, Solon ran ‘top five’ against 13 schools at Williamsburg, September 27. The fourth rated Class 3A Lady Spartans finished fourth. The boys, ranked 15th last week, notched fifth place.

Recommended for you