SOLON– After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Solon’s Music on Main Street concert series kicks off its 2021 schedule Wednesday, June 9, at the downtown bandstand featuring “Hart and Barker.”

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. each Wednesday evening. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic basket and enjoy some wonderful music.

To financially contribute to Music on Main Street or provide sponsorship or concessions on a concert evening, contact Nancy Upmeyer at 319-331-1553 or nancyupmeyer@hotmail.com.

2021 Music on Main Street schedule

June 9: Hart and Barker

June 16: Kiersten Conway and the Joel Foreman Trio

June 23: Kevin “BF” Burt

June 30: Die Tiefen Keller Kinder

July 7: Brick Street Ramblers

July 14: No concert

July 21: An evening with Alex Newkirk

July 28: Mill Creek Band

Aug. 4: Eastern Iowa Brass Band

Aug. 11: Barefoot Becky

Sponsors include: City of Solon, Solon Beef Days, Solon Women’s Club, Solon Optimists Club, Solon Economist and Bridge Community Bank.

