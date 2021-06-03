SOLON– After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Solon’s Music on Main Street concert series kicks off its 2021 schedule Wednesday, June 9, at the downtown bandstand featuring “Hart and Barker.”
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. each Wednesday evening. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic basket and enjoy some wonderful music.
To financially contribute to Music on Main Street or provide sponsorship or concessions on a concert evening, contact Nancy Upmeyer at 319-331-1553 or nancyupmeyer@hotmail.com.
2021 Music on Main Street schedule
June 9: Hart and Barker
June 16: Kiersten Conway and the Joel Foreman Trio
June 23: Kevin “BF” Burt
June 30: Die Tiefen Keller Kinder
July 7: Brick Street Ramblers
July 14: No concert
July 21: An evening with Alex Newkirk
July 28: Mill Creek Band
Aug. 4: Eastern Iowa Brass Band
Aug. 11: Barefoot Becky
Sponsors include: City of Solon, Solon Beef Days, Solon Women’s Club, Solon Optimists Club, Solon Economist and Bridge Community Bank.