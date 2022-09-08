SOLON — For 19 years the annual clash on the gridiron between the Solon Spartans and Mount Vernon Mustangs has been won by Solon. A 20th victory was denied however as Mount Vernon pulled off a 17-14 win in Spartan Stadium Friday, Sept. 2.

Stiff defensive efforts on both sides of the ball limited the number of big plays as the game quickly became a slugfest of short gains. With 1:54 left in the first quarter, Blake Timmons scampered six yards on a quarterback keeper to score. Grant Knipper’s PAT made it 7-0. The touchdown capped a 70-yard drive, which included a dash of at least 20 yards by Sean Stahle.

Recommended for you