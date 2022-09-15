MOUNT VERNON — The Lady Spartans traveled up Highway 1 to rival Mount Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 6 to face the No.1-ranked team in Class 3A (IGHSAU rankings for Sept. 1) and were swept 3-0 by the Mustangs. After dropping the first set 25-16, Solon rallied in the second set but fell short losing 25-23 before a 25-14 loss in the third set.
Grace Erwin and Yasmine Sell, both sophomores, produced five kills each to lead the Solon offense. Sophomore Aly Stahle made four kills, Delaney Bombei (senior) and Brynn Deike (junior) had three kills each with 18 assists for Deike. Senior Sophia Hoeper produced one kill.
Erwin led defensively with two solo blocks while Sell had one. Stahle and Deike made eight digs each, freshman Kennedey Whitford had five, senior Mik Langenberg had four, Sell made three, and Hoeper and sophomore Izzy Frees had two apiece.
Deike made five ace serves with two from Langenberg, and one each by Sell and Frees.
Despite the loss Solon moved from No. 14 in Class 3A to No.9 while Mount Vernon dropped to No. 3 in the IGHSAU’s Sept. 8 rankings with Des Moines Christian (10-1) taking the top spot.
The Williamsburg Raiders visit Thursday, Sept. 15 for a night of volleyball action starting with freshman and junior varsity matches at 5:00 p.m., sophomores at 6:00, and the varsity at 7:30 on Military Appreciation Night. The ladies travel to Clinton Saturday, Sept. 17 for the River Queens’ invitational starting at 8:30 a.m. The Marion Wolves visit Tuesday, Sept. 20 with freshman and sophomores playing at 5, JV at 6, and varsity at 7:30 p.m.