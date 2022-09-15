MOUNT VERNON — The Lady Spartans traveled up Highway 1 to rival Mount Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 6 to face the No.1-ranked team in Class 3A (IGHSAU rankings for Sept. 1) and were swept 3-0 by the Mustangs. After dropping the first set 25-16, Solon rallied in the second set but fell short losing 25-23 before a 25-14 loss in the third set.

Grace Erwin and Yasmine Sell, both sophomores, produced five kills each to lead the Solon offense. Sophomore Aly Stahle made four kills, Delaney Bombei (senior) and Brynn Deike (junior) had three kills each with 18 assists for Deike. Senior Sophia Hoeper produced one kill.

