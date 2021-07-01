SOLON— Solon’s Lady Spartans dipped to 20-8 after a varsity doubleheader loss on the road to the rival Mount Vernon Mustangs Wednesday, June 23.
The Mustangs plated one runner in the bottom of the first inning of game one, and held Solon scoreless through seven innings for the 1-0 win. Solon produced four hits in the contest with a pair of singles from Monet Barnhouse, a double from Camryn Keith, and a single from Kendall Jensen. Jensen took the loss after going the distance giving up four hits and one earned run. She walked two and delivered three strikeouts.
The Lady Spartans got their first run of the night in the top half of the first inning of the nightcap as Hilary Wilson scored for a 1-0 lead, but watched as five Mustangs galloped across the dish in the bottom of the third followed by one more in the fourth. A fifth inning rally effort resulted in only one run scoring as Wilson again was plated for the 6-2 loss. Solon had a dozen hits with three apiece from Keith and Sarah Heick, and two each from Wilson and Meghan O’Neill. Keith knocked a double and drove in one run while Heick also had an RBI. Izzy Frees, an eighth-grader, took the loss for Solon giving up eight hits and six runs (four earned), walking three, and issuing a trio of strikeouts.
Solon will compete in Northeast High School’s varsity tournament in Goose Lake on Saturday, July 3, starting at 9 a.m. and will host the South Tama Trojans on Tuesday, July 6, in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinals game at 7 p.m. The winner will play either West Marshall or Union on Friday, July 9, in Solon at 7 p.m. Assumption Catholic and Tipton, and Camanche and Maquoketa will also do first round battle on July 6 with the winners squaring off on July 9, as well. The Regional Final, with a trip to the 2021 State Tournament on the line, is scheduled for Monday, July 12, at a site to be determined.
Assumption was ranked No.1 in 3A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s June 24 rankings while the Lady Spartans were tenth.
Mount Vernon 1, Solon 0
Hits — Monet Barnhouse 2, Camryn Keith 1, Kendall Jensen 1
Singles — Barnhouse 2, Jensen 1
Doubles — Keith 1
Pitching — Kendall Jensen 6.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts
Mount Vernon 6, Solon 2
Hits — Camryn Keith 3, Sarah Heick 3, Hilary Wilson 2, Meghan O’Neill 2, Monet Barnhouse 1, Jada Buffington 1,
Singles — Heick 3, Wilson 2, Keith 2, Barnhouse 1, Buffington 1
Doubles — Keith 1
RBIs — Keith 1, Heick 1
Runs — Wilson 2
Pitching — Izzy Frees 6.0 IP, 8 hits, 6 runs (4 earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts