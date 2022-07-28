Emma Bravard, a research scientist
Emma Bravard, a research scientist at Iowa State, views a watershed map generated in the new Financial and Nutrient Reduction Tool (FiNRT), part of the Agricultural Conservation Planning Framework.

 Contributed Photo

AMES — Conservation planning is entering a new era of precision problem-solving with the Agricultural Conservation Planning Framework (ACPF), and its just-released Financial and Nutrient Reduction Tool (FiNRT).

“ACPF itself is a non-prescriptive conservation planning framework supported by high-resolution geospatial data and an ArcGIS toolbox,” said Emily Zimmerman, assistant professor in Iowa State’s Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management. “These elements are used to allow conservation planners and landowners to identify and evaluate conservation opportunities at different scales, from the field to the watershed.”

