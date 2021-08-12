SOLON– When the Solon Spartans take the field for varsity football this season, they’ll face a move from 2A to Class 3A, new competition, and a familiar rival. Solon is in Class 3A District 5 with Fairfield, Grinnell, Keokuk, Washington and West Burlington-Notre Dame. Coach Lucas Stanton, in his second year with the program, says the field of contenders looks solid.
“Washington is an opponent we are familiar with and have developed a rivalry with. They run a solid program at Washington,” Coach Stanton explained.
Grinnellis coming off a turnaround season and has historically been competitive, he added. “They are on the rise and will look to be in the mix (for the District Championship).”
The Spartans faced Fairfield and Keokuk a few years ago.
Stanton noted, “They are doing some good things in both programs, and we cannot take either lightly.”
At this point, Notre Dame is a bit of a question mark for Solon due in part to undergoing a coaching change, but has a history of producing good athletes.
“We will learn more about them as the season goes,” Coach Stanton assured.
Seniors Carson Miller, Gage Marty, Cayden Knipper, Logan Sieverding, Jake Quillin, Parker Pentico and Brent Lumpkin provide experience as returning starters, along with junior Blake Timmons.
Timmons, 5-10,180-pounds, is the returning, starting quarterback. He was an All-District Second Team pick last year.
Miller is a 6-1, 205-pound running back/linebacker.
Marty is a 6-1, 240-pound lineman earning All-District First Team and All-State Third Team honors for his performance last season.
Knipper is a 6-3, 235-pound lineman picking up All-District recognition last season.
Sieverding is a 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back.
Quillin is a 5-9, 165-pound wide receiver and defensive back also receiving All-District recognition for performances last season.
Pentico is a 6-0, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back.
Lumpkin is a 6-3, 185-pound kicker, punter and wide receiver.
Seniors also make up 17 of 18 returning letter winners.
Lucas Kampman and Brody Kerkhoff are back at tight end/defensive end; Trin Eidahl, Brady Mullen, Jacob Timmons, Grant Gerdin, Colin Werner and Brandon Hoit back as wider receivers/defensive backs; Mike Pipolo at running back/defensive back; Dade Altman, Landon Hummel, Josh O’Neill, Josh Olney and Elias Miller at the lineman positions; and Oliver Burns, Michael Purdy and junior Sean Stahle are running and defensive backs. Senior Tino Longo returns as a running back and linebacker.
Juniors Adam Smith, Austin Bell, Oaken Foster, Rhyse Wear and Mac McCarty are new to the varsity line-up, along with sophomore Brett White.
“It’s very early but I really like our team coming into this season and our chemistry that we are starting to develop in the early preseason,” Coach Stanton summarized. “We have some holes to fill and are looking to develop some depth. We should be right there in the mix to compete for a district championship if we do what we need to do over the course of the next few weeks. Right now, we are focused on getting better one day at a time.”
Stanton is encouraged by what he is seeing, with speed and versatility apparent especially among the skill positions. The coach added there should be depth in those positions.
He is also encouraged by Marty and Knipper.
“They will anchor us and will provide great leadership as we have players compete to fill in the other three spots. On defense, up front we also have some experience at defensive line. We will have to answer pretty quickly who is going to step in and replace our linebackers from last year. We lost three really good linebackers and will need to develop some guys quick.”
Stanton pointed out, while the Spartans may be a little inexperienced at that position, he is confident in the guys working hard in the off-season to step up into that role.
In addition to the rivalry with the Demons, Solon faces rival Mount Vernon in the Mustangs’ stable during Week Two, Friday, Sept. 3, and welcomes WaMaC West foe Williamsburg the following week, Sept. 10.
“I know our boys are really excited to compete against both,” Stanton explained. “We want to keep the streak alive versus Mount Vernon and get some redemption against Williamsburg. The Spartans crushed the Mustangs, 42-14, last year and lost a close one to the Raiders falling 17-14 on their way to a 7-3 finish, ending in the State Quarterfinals with a 24-8 loss to Waukon.
“This team is only focused on doing what we need to do to win week one right now,” Stanton stated. “We will not look ahead and past any opponent. We are really emphasizing focusing on the process of doing what we need to do each day to play our best every week.”
Stanton and Assistant Coaches Aaron Hadenfeldt, Joe Wilcox, Brad Wymer, Matt Turner, Aaron Kampman, Mark Sovers, Curt Miller, Frank Haege, JT Timmons and Dan Coons seek some final tune-ups on Friday, Aug. 20, scrimmaging with the Linn-Mar Lions, at Linn-Mar High School. The annual Football Kickoff Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 3 p.m., a tailgate punt/pass/kick contest at 6 p.m. and a social, at the Timberdome Lodge, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The season’s home opener against West Liberty is Friday, Aug. 27, with the freshman playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity following around 7:30 p.m.
2021 Solon Varsity Football Schedule, subject to change:
Friday, Aug. 20 Scrimmage AT Linn-Mar HS, Marion 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27 HOME vs. West Liberty 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 AT Mount Vernon 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10 HOME vs. Williamsburg 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 AT Davenport Assumption (Brady St. Stadium, Davenport) 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 HOME vs. West Burlington-Notre Dame 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 AT Washington 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8 HOME vs. Fairfield 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 AT Grinnell 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22 HOME vs. Keokuk 7:30 p.m.