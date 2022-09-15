For all of my years in school, I had been surrounded by the same classmates – boys and girls I had grown up with. It wouldn’t be until high school that the kids from the several rural schools would join us, so it was probably natural for me to have a special fascination for the new student who had transferred to Knoxville all the way from Philadelphia. Although her last name put her at the far end of the alphabet, Barbara was placed in the middle third of our large sixth grade class – possibly because our homeroom teacher, Mrs. Cotter, had the most experience dealing with “new” students from outside our Midwest culture.

Mrs. Cotter was a revered institution in our school system. She taught classes in all levels of the junior high, and I was in at least one of her English or math classes for all three of those years. Mrs. Cotter made everything an adventure. She made math not only interesting, but fun. I learned to love and appreciate the English language in her classroom. She challenged us with intriguing math puzzles and showed us how to draw diagrams of sentences so that we could identify the various parts of speech and understand the best ways to express our thoughts. She was big on clarity and the role of proper punctuation. At the end of the day, as we sat in our homeroom waiting for the dismissal bell, we competed in lively games of mental math and forgot that, even in play, we were learning.

