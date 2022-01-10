The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Solon native Alyse Erenberger, a junior, earned honor recognition.
Can, bottle drive set for Jan. 22
Please save your Christmas and New Year’s Eve cans and bottles for pickup on January 22nd. Student members of the Solon Robotics teams will be collecting behind the auditorium of the Community Center, 313 S. Iowa Street from 9 am to 1 pm. Team members will also be going around town picking up donated cans and bottles. Early pickup can be arranged by contacting coach Bill Mattaliano at solonrobotics367@gmail.com or leaving a message at 319-541-6855.
American Legion Auxiliary essay contest deadline is March 21
The Americanism essay contest subject this year is “How can we support families who provide care to their Veterans.”
The contest is for students in third through 12th grade. Essays are divided into six classes for judging, including special needs. This contest was created to teach students the value of patriotism and what it means to be an American.