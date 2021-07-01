Kronlage & Olson, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, recently released an audit report on the City of Solon for the year ended June 30, 2020.
The City’s governmental receipts totaled $4,120,635, for the year ended June 30, 2020, an 8.35% increase from the prior year. The governmental receipts included $1,294,856 of property tax, $769,717 of tax increment financing, $342,220 of charges for service, $416,351 of operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $730,355 of local option sales tax, $18,317 of unrestricted interest on investments, and $548,819 of other general receipts.
Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2020, totaled $3,081,848, a 3.45% increase from the prior year and included $860,141 for public works, $292,567 for debt service, $688,734 for general government, and $676,326 for culture and recreation. In addition, other financing uses were $101,540. Also disbursements for business type activities totaled $114,802,902.
Kronlage & Olson, P.C. reported 5 findings which can be found on pages 48-51 of the report. The findings address improvements needed related to segregation of duties, bank reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, and information being reported in publication of City Council minutes. Kronlage & Olson provided the City with recommendations to address each of the findings.
The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is defined as the “watchful and responsibility care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available in the City Clerk’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.