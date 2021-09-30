From Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Nov. 5, Johnson County Community IDs will be available by appointment only at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office. Appointments will be required for new, renewal or replacement IDs.
The appointment requirement is due to limited availability of the Auditor’s Office in order to conduct in-person absentee voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 2, city and school election. Community ID walk-up appointment availability will resume on Monday, Nov. 8. The auditor’s office is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located on the first floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque Street, Iowa City.
The Community ID is a local government-issued photo identification card available to residents of Johnson County. The ID was established to ensure that all members of the community are welcomed and can participate fully in the economic and social life of Johnson County. The Community ID costs $8 for adults and is valid for four years from the date of issue; for children, it costs $4 and is valid for two years. The ID can be used to open bank accounts, confirm your identity, get a library card, interact with schools and city/county agencies, and receive promotions at participating businesses.