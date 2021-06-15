JOHNSON COUNTY — 14,711 voters turned out Tuesday, June 8 to cast a ballot and decide who will fill a vacant seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Jon Green, a Democrat and self-describe “progressive cowboy,” won the special election to fill the seat vacated by Janelle Rettig in April with 66.1% of the vote (9,718 votes).
Republican Phil Hemingway garnered 30.6% (4,504) with no party Democrat Brian Campbell netting 3.2% (471). 15 write-in ballots were cast as well for 0.1% of the electoral tally.
Green is a senior information technology systems administrator for Cambridge Investment Research of Fairfield, and a native of Wyoming. He has lived in Nichols and Lone Tree, and currently resides in Lone Tree.
He decisively won urban districts (Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty) but trailed Hemingway in more rural areas such as Big Grove Twp. (Solon), Cedar Twp. (NE Johnson County), Clear Creek Twp. (Tiffin), Fremont/Lincoln/Lone Tree, Graham Twp. (Morse and Oasis), Swisher-Shueyville, and Oxford.
Green was asked about the urban-rural divide in Johnson County.
“There is a wide diversity of Democratic thought in Johnson County, we’re certainly not a monolithic group. While Mr. Hemingway’s pitch seems to have been the board needed a Republican to keep the Democrats in check, mine was about good, equitable governance that’s responsive to the needs of our county. But he and I are in agreement the board needs to listen to all parts of the county — although the current supervisors would also agree. The fact he and I live outside of the metro makes it easier for us to do so, as we can meet our neighbors where they are, but it still takes an effort. I look forward to spending the next 18 months working to improve my standing there. Some Republican folks won’t ever vote for a Democratic candidate, as is their right. But I do hope to convince those who can be swayed the party isn’t as important as the policy. To take but one example, the quality of our roads isn’t a particularly partisan issue, but it’s one those of us who live outside of the corridor deal with daily.”
Campaigning in the short span between the county convention and the election proved to be a challenge, which Green said required triage. “There were lots of things we would’ve loved to have done, had we more time: responding to more organizational questionnaires for endorsements, more events, more opportunities to meet folks. But Tuesday’s results vindicate the decisions we made. I’m proud of the work we accomplished over 47 days. Tom Carsner and Jodi Clemens did a hell of a lot of work. My girlfriend Eleanore Taft is an organizing genius any campaign would be lucky to have. So many groups and individuals helped — we couldn’t have done it without them.”
According to the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, 88,424 registered voters were eligible to cast a ballot, with 16.64% turning out in-person or voting absentee (4,678). The Board of Supervisors conducted a canvass of votes, certifying the election results, on Tuesday, June 15.
June 8 Special Election to fill Board of Supervisors vacancy
Jon Green (D) 9,718
Phil Hemingway (R) 4,504
Brian Campbell (NP) 471
Write-In 15
Selected polling site results
Total Green Hemingway Campbell
NL 01 97 46 48 3
NL 02 173 88 79 6
NL 03 183 97 82 4
NL 04 91 67 24 0
NL 05 105 69 34 2
NL 06/MD/CCN 214 104 103 7
Big Grove 232 87 143 1
Clear Creek/Tiffin 208 97 107 4
Graham 68 17 50 1
Hardin 104 29 73 2
Jefferson/Shueyville 257 81 168 8
Jefferson/Monroe/Swisher 147 32 113 2
Newport 380 176 189 15
Oxford 168 37 127 4
Solon 261 102 157 2