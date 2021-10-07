Seeking input from residents on how to use more than $29 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, representatives of Johnson County had one of several public session in Solon Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Public input phase of Johnson County’s ARPA process will conclude at the end of October. The next step is allocating the funds and the Board of Supervisors will likely hold extra budget sessions for ARPA funds.
“The $30 million is unbudgeted, unplanned for and unprecedented,” said Donna Brooks, grant coordinator with the Johnson County ARPA leadership team. “The county is trying to bolster its capacity to deploy it as quickly and equitably as possible.”
The goal of the input sessions is to meet people where they are, Brooks said. The county has held several public input sessions — Iowa City for more urban communities, one in Coralville to talk about negative economic impacts of COVID-19. Solon’s was designed for smaller communities in northern Johnson County.
A fifth facilitated public input session is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Lone Tree.
Johnson County residents, workers and business owners are encouraged to offer input online.
“We’re asking people to please visit the website, complete the public input survey and let us know how to the pandemic impacted their households and their businesses so Johnson County can know how to provide an inclusive and equitable recovery,” Brooks said.
Input has been a little different at the sessions. Rural broadband came up in Solon.
“Some of the residents live just out of town and they said they can’t stream video,” Brooks said. “They aren’t getting that broadband internet that they need. I let them know that the board is currently undergoing a rural broadband study to let them know the deficiencies in rural Johnson County.
“That’s a priority of the board and an allowable use under ARPA.”
In more urban communities facilitators heard about the impact of the pandemic on more vulnerable residents, such as workers who were excluded from previous stimulus payments, small businesses and non-profits who didn’t have the resources needed to survive during the pandemic.
“Really we’re just trying to understand the needs of the community without presuming to know them,” Brooks said of the sessions. “And just try to invest in long-term economic recovery instead of short brief stimulus spending as much as possible.”
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is taking a three-pronged approach – stabilize, strategize, organize – to try to help people who need it most and to plan for long-term recovery as well as collaborate with other entities to leverage funds, where possible.
The public input process concludes at the end of October and then the budget planning begins. The initial allocations, which were received in May, will probably be voted on by the end of the year, Brooks said.
The second tranche of funds arrive in May of 2022 and the county has until the end of 2024 to allocate the funding and 2026 to spend or invest the money.
“We’re looking at 5 years and almost $30 million, so it requires some thoughtful, strategic planning,” Brooks said.
“As well as reassessment,” she added. “This pandemic continues to evolve as do the needs of the community.”