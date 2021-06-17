A criminal charge is merely an accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dekota Duane-Cross Blakey, 32, of Tiffin, was charged with domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness first offense and domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood at 36 E. Street, in Tiffin, at 4 p.m. on May 16.
Eric Alan Young, 49, of Iowa City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Interstate 380, in North Liberty, at 11:57 p.m. on Feb. 6.
David Calderon, 25, of North Liberty, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense at 1514 Alder Drive, in North Liberty, at 11:23 p.m. on May 20.
Messiah Allah Tot, 18, of Davenport, was charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness first offense, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp at 1846 Goose Lake Circle, in North Liberty, at 4:18 p.m. on May 20.
Keifer Delaine Tadlock, 28, of Kalona, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense at the intersection of Jasper Avenue and Forevergreen Road, in North Liberty, at 11:21 p.m. on May 21.
Riley John Dixon, 25, of Tiffin, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, public intoxication and domestic abuse assault first offense at 507 Kimberlite Street, in Tiffin, at 11:11 p.m. on May 21.
Danielle Andre Simpson, 46, of North Liberty, was charged with operating while under the influence second offense at the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Street, in Iowa City, at 12:50 a.m. on May 22.
Diana Souvannasanh, 36, of Tiffin, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Interstate 80, in Coralville, at 1:57 a.m. on May 22.
Courtney Deon Kendrick, 31, of North Liberty, was charged with driving while barred, child endangerment and operating while under the influence first offense at 104 N. Park Road, in Tiffin, at 11:15 p.m. on May 22.
Rayanna Pittman Haslett-Tomova, 21, of Iowa City, was charged with operating while under the influence first offense on Ireland Avenue, in Tiffin, at 1:21 a.m. on May 24.
Christopher Williams, 32, of North Liberty, was charged with contempt-violation of no contact/protective order at 52 Amhurst Street, in Iowa City, at 8:30 p.m. on May 10.
Christopher Williams, 32, of North Liberty, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) third or subsequent offense at 10 Oberlin Street, in Iowa City, at 2 p.m. on May 23.
Christopher Williams, 32, of North Liberty, was charged with contempt-violation of no contact/protective order at 52 Amhurst Street, in Iowa City, at 2:15 p.m. on May 23.