Solon Old Gold Diner is delivering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Serving meals in house on Wednesdays.Wednesdays in house – limit of 20 guests.Call 624-2251 to reserve your meal on the previous serving day between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Call on Monday for Wednesday meal, Wednesday for Friday meal, and Friday for next Monday meal.)Monday, Aug 23: Honey bourbon BBQ ribs, baked sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, toasted caramel dessert.Wednesday, Aug 25: Bratwurst patty, German potato salad, creamy cucumber salad, ice cream of the month.Friday, Aug 27: Butter crumb pollock, mac and cheese, cashew pea salad, fresh melon.