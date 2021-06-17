DES MOINES– The Iowa State Fair has always been about celebrating Iowa's agriculture industry. Don’t miss participating in the Iowa State Fair's newest agricultural education events. From learning where food comes from to playing with baby animals, there are VIP, behind the scenes, one-of-a-kind agricultural experiences only found at the Iowa State Fair. Space is limited and fill up fast.
Barnyard Yoga- Sponsored by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative
It started with goat yoga in 2018 and it's about to get even more adorable with the addition of llamas and bunnies in Barnyard Yoga at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. This won't be the most physically intense workout but it’s guaranteed to be an experience loaded with giggles, cuddles and just the right amount of cuteness to inspire a good mood. Tickets are required for each class. The first 50 registered attendees receive an Iowa State Fair Barnyard Yoga mat, along with a swag bag from the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, including fruit from Capital City Fruit and much more. Classes fill up quickly, so register today. Goat Yoga- Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., Goat Show Ring in the Swine Barn. Llama Yoga- Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., North side of the Cattle Barn in the grass. Bunny Yoga- Aug. 22, at 9 a.m., Outside the Rabbit and Poultry Building. Tickets are $20.
Cuddles and Snuggles Chore Time
Cuddles and Snuggles Chore Time is a chance to help with morning chores, grab some baby animal snuggles, check out the behind-the-scenes action and meet a veterinarian in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center. This VIP experience is for families always wondering what it takes to care for all the mamas and babies during the fair. Spaces are limited and are per families six members or less, appropriate for all ages. Friday, Aug. 13, 8-9 a.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 17, 8-9 a.m.; Thursday, Aug. 19, 8-9 a.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 21, 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $40 per family (6-person max).
Fair After Dark – Moos and Brews
Get up close and personal with dairy cows and calves in the Boulevard of Dairy Breeds in a fun evening learning about the dairy industry in Iowa. From Butter Sculpting to baby calf selfies to cow judging and boozy milkshakes, there is something for everyone. Tickets are limited to the behind the scenes event and attendees must be 21 or over to attend. Prizes are awarded and two drink tickets are included with a purchase. Friday, Aug. 20, 9-11 p.m. at the North Annex of Cattle Barn (Boulevard of Dairy Breeds).
Fair After Work– Beef, Beer & Bingo
What more do you want after work than Beef, Beer & Bingo? Starting at the new Iowa Craft Beer Tent and ending at the Top of the Vine, participants and their teams search the Iowa State Fairgrounds learning about Beef production in Iowa. Fill the Bingo card learning about beef cattle breeds, meet an Iowa Beef Farmer and even find beef samples. It is a 21 and older event. Prizes are awarded and two drink tickets per person are included with registration. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.