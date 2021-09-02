September is Library Card Sign Up Month
Visit the library to update account information or get a new card and enter to win a refurbished Kindle Fire. Complete a family or individual BINGO for another chance to win. Don’t forget to have some fun in the photo booth and tag the library on social media to show love for the library.
Library Access
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons over age 2, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the library building. There are a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thanks for keeping the community safe and healthy.
Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday to Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Monday, Sept. 6, the Library is closed for Labor Day.
Staff are available via telephone at 319-624-2678, email at staff@solon.lib.ia.us or live chat on the website, solon.lib.ia.us, during library hours.
Email Etiquette Workshop, Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Ever wonder how to address an email? Or, what information to include in an automatic signature? Or, how to add an automatic signature? Come find out during the Email Etiquette Workshop. Dr. Braeden Jones, Instructional Services Coordinator at the University of Iowa, joins patrons on Zoom to discuss how to improve the tone, content and format of emails.
BAM POW To Go! Thursday, Sept. 2: Make It! Feather Pens
K-4th graders are invited to stop by the Library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit. Kits are available in the library while supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday school is in session. Each participant is asked to take just one kit so there are enough for all to participate. No in-person programming is available at this time.
Outdoor Games & Snacks, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m.
The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) invites K-12th friends to outdoor games and snacks on the library patio, located on the west end of the building. Games include giant Jenga and giant Connect 4, along with other favorites, like bean bag toss, Spike Ball and more. Masks are encouraged to make it a safe event for all.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to the Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytime. In September, read, sing and play games about outer space. Find all videos on the website by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on the YouTube channel. Join live or at a time working best for you.
Cookbook Club- September’s ingredient: Jamaican Jerk
Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica. Meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a hot spice mixture. Jerk seasoning principally consists of allspice and Scotch Bonnet peppers and other ingredients including cloves, cinnamon, scallions, nutmeg, thyme, garlic, brown sugar, ginger and salt. How will you try your jerk seasoning? Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet. Join the Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of those tasty creations and check out the Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
DIY Night: Balloon Twisting, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom
Balloon art is fun, easy, portable and universally enjoyed. Adults and Young Adults, grade 9 and up, are invited to join in learning to twist balloons. Participants receive a bag containing balloons, a small hand pump and a permanent marker. Balloon Artist Lucas Oliveira leads, via Zoom, in learning the basic twists and provides lots of tips and tricks to make balloon designs, including animals, flowers, hats and more. Registration is required for the event. Participants can register at https://tinyurl.com/SPLballoons or by visiting the library. Sign up is required by Tuesday, Sept. 7, to reserve a materials bag and receive the Zoom information.
Solon Book Club, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
This month, read the 2021 All Iowa Reads Book, Little Faith by Nickolas Butler. All Iowa Reads purpose is to foster a sense of unity through reading. Statewide, Iowans are encouraged to join in communities to read and talk about a single book title in the same year. Visit the library to pick-up a copy of the book or call to place one on hold for pick-up.
Community Display Opportunity Have a collection to display at the library? The summer reading grand prizes will be awarded to winners at the end of August, and the display case will empty. The library would like to showcase special collections or themed displays for a month. Contact Library Director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase those talents and creativity.