A major project years in the making is expected to be ready by the end of the year.
The push is on to complete renovations at the former St. Mary’s church auditorium in Solon, converting it into a multi-use property. The goal is to finish by Nov. 25, though a December complete date is more realistic.
Prairie Equity Group, with owner/operators Bill Wittig, Bruce Hudson and Al Wells, are turning the 100-plus-year-old building into retail, hotel and living spaces.
The owners are working to preserve and showcase the original building as much as possible – designing around brick, metal and wood. They’re keeping original window casings, maple floors and tiles. Spaces on the east end of the building take advantage of the high ceiling of the auditorium stage.
“There’s much more satisfaction when you’re preserving something historic,” Wells said. “And designing it so it will be here for another 100 years.”
Among the modern updates are an elevator, washer dryer hook-ups in each loft apartment. Solar panels on the roof will power the heating and cooling system. There’s also plans to have charging stations for electric cars.
The ground floor Auditorium Commons will have space for five businesses to operate, as well as the hotel lobby and a smaller meeting/banquet room. Expected occupants include a women’s clothing store, hair salon and the Palmer House Stable office.
The 11 rooms of the second-floor Literary Hotel will be open to all, but some features were added specially to accommodate weddings. This includes specialty rooms like a two-room suite with bunk beds and enough sleeping space for a bride and bridesmaids.
There is also a bridal suite with a four-poster, bathtub and custom chandelier.
The third floor Auditorium Lofts houses 10 two-story apartments, ranging from a studio to a two bedroom, 2 ½ bath apartment. They’re in the1,000 square foot range.