CEDAR RAPIDS– In collaboration with Grow Cedar Valley, Women Lead Change announced the expansion of its Women Connect program to Cedar Falls/Waterloo.
Cedar Valley Women Connect (CVWC) officially launched this month and is a membership-based group serving as a catalyst for advancing women’s leadership development in the region.
“Grow Cedar Valley is excited to work with Women Lead Change to bring this exciting opportunity for women’s professional development to the Cedar Valley,” Cary Darrah, president and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley said.
“We know from speaking with area employers that attracting and retaining workforce is a critical issue, and Cedar Valley Women Connect offers opportunities to expand the leadership skills and future development of a major segment of our workforce– women.”
CVWC is a community of company leaders dedicated to improving women’s leadership competencies by connecting senior women executives through networking, mentoring, and professional development. The group works to engage women in the Cedar Valley region by providing leadership development opportunities.
“The Women Connect concept grew out of the needs expressed by employees of our partner companies,” Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change said. “This proven model, along with our partnership with Grow Cedar Valley, are keys to this expansion as we come together to promote workforce and economic development.”