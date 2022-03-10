The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is hosting vehicle safety recalls week alongside the rest of the nation, March 7-11. The event coincides with the beginning of Daylight-Saving Time Sunday, March 13. Twice a year, as Americans set their clocks forward and back, NHTSA works to remind drivers to use this time to also check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for open safety recalls using the user-friendly VIN Look-Up Tool. This web-based portal allows checks for open safety recalls for vehicles or vehicle-related equipment, such as tires and car seats.
Checking your VIN is easy. The 17-digit number is located on the lower left of your car’s windshield on the driver’s side. Enter this number into the search bar at NHTSA.gov/recalls.
Stay ahead of open recalls by signing up for Recall Alerts. If your vehicle is included in a future recall, you’ll receive an email letting you know. You can also search for open recalls on your car seats, tires, and other vehicle-related equipment.
If you think your vehicle may have a safety-related defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Sometimes just one complaint is enough to trigger a safety recall.
For more information on NHTSA’s Vehicle Recalls Safety Week, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.