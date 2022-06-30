SOLON — The Mount Vernon Mustangs rode into Solon Wednesday, June 22 for the annual rivalry doubleheader with a No.1 ranking in Class 3A and demonstrated why with a 13-1, 4-3 sweep of the Lady Spartans Wednesday, June 22.
Mount Vernon scored one run in the second inning of game one, three in the third, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, and five in the seventh (off three consecutive homeruns, one good for three runs). Solon’s run came in the sixth when Addie Miller drove Meghan O’Neill home with a single. O’Neill and Ava Stebral singled their way on base. Stebral led Solon with two hits while O’Neill and Miller had one each. Kendall Jensen had a tough outing in the circle giving up 17 hits and 13 runs (nine earned). She walked one and recorded one strikeout.
Solon opened game two with two runs in the bottom of the first as Hilary Wilson crushed a homer bringing home Mia Stahle but watched the Mustangs tie in the second and take a 3-2 lead in the third. One Solon run went up in the fifth with Mount Vernon’s game winner coming in the sixth.
Mia Stahle led with three hits including a solo homerun, Carly Ellison produced two singles, and Izzy Frees went the distance giving up 11 hits and four earned runs. She walked three and dispensed three strikeouts.
The Mustangs remained No. 1 in the June 23 IGHSAU rankings while Solon continued to be unranked in Class 4A.
Solon 3, Alburnett 1
The week opened with a non-conference JV-varsity pair against the Alburnett Pirates Monday, June 20 at home. The Lady Spartans plated one run in the first and two in the fourth while limiting Alburnett to one run in the sixth.
Camryn Keith led at the plate with two hits, Meghan O’Neil, Ava Stebral, Hilary Wilson (a double), Carly Ellison, and Izzy Frees had one hit each with an RBI from O’Neill and Stebral. Kendall Jensen pitched the full game giving up five hits and one earned run, walking one, and issuing eight strikeouts.
Bobcats and Lady Spartans split in rescheduled game
Benton Community and Solon were to have met in a doubleheader back on May 31 but a gas leak led to a delay of game, and ultimately postponement until Tuesday, June 21. The Lady Spartans won game one 8-7 but fell 18-5 in the nightcap.
Four runs in the bottom of the second gave Solon a 4-0 lead, which quickly evaporated as Benton scored two in the third. One Solon run went up in the bottom half, but the Bobcats answered with two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to go up 6-5. Two Solon runs in the bottom of the fifth gave the lead back, but Benton tied the game 7-all with a run in the sixth. A run in the bottom of the seventh secured the win.
Hilary Wilson produced two hits, Ava Stebral, Addie Miller (a double), Camryn Keith, Izzy Frees, and Tiffany Primmer had one each with two RBIs from Stebral and Keith, and one each by Miller, Primmer, and Mia Stahle. Kendall Jensen went the distance giving up seen runs (six earned), walking one, and striking out four.
The Bobcats retaliated with eight runs in the first inning of the nightcap. However, four Solon runs in the bottom half limited the damage. Benton put up one run in the second and three in the third for a 12-4 lead. One Lady Spartan scored in the third, but six more Bobcats crossed the plate in the fourth for the win in the mercy rule-shortened contest.
Stebral led with two hits, Hilary Wilson, Carly Ellison, Keith, Frees, and Stahle produced one hit apiece with two RBIs for Ellison and Keith, and one from Stebral. Frees was charged the loss with 2/3 of an inning in the circle giving up seven hits and eight earned runs. She walked one and struck out one. Ellison pitched 3-1/3 innings giving up ten hits and ten runs (two earned), walking one and also issuing one strikeout.
Sabers and Chiefs fall in Friday triangular
The busy week closed out on a high note as Solon hosted the Central DeWitt Sabers and Keokuk Chiefs for a triangular tourney Friday, June 24. The Lady Spartans tamed the Sabers 5-4 and defeated the Chiefs 14-4.
Upcoming games
Solon travels to Washington (Iowa) for a JV-varsity pair Friday, July 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to start around 7:30 p.m. and travel to Huston Field in Ottumwa Saturday, July 2 for a late season tourney with Assumption, Fairfield, Ottumwa, and West Burlington-Notre Dame.
Regional competition starts Thursday, July 7 with the quarterfinals, continues Saturday, July 9 with the semifinals, and concludes with Regional Championships on Monday, July 12. The 2022 State Tournament is set for Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 in Fort Dodge.
Solon will host Marion at 7:00 p.m. on July 7 with the winner taking on No. 3-ranked Clear Creek Amana July 9 in Oxford. Fort Madison and Keokuk will also square off on July 7 with the winner facing Burlington.