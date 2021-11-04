Solon High School’s latest production, as described by students in the cast and crew, is energetic. Colorful. Exciting. Most of all — funny.
It’s Sister Act, a “habit-forming” musical – as the publicity says – based on the 1992 movie starring Whoopie Goldberg. It’s about a nightclub singer on the run who hides out in a convent.
Performances are Saturday and Sunday at the Solon Center for the Arts.
The stage version opened on Broadway in 2011, 20 years after the film. Music is by Alan Menken, known for writing scores and songs for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Newsies along with Little Shop of Horrors.
At Solon, Kerrigan Lyons plays Deloris the nightclub singer on the run who locks horns with Mother Superior, played by Maggie Hickman. The students were excited about the choice of Sister Act.
“I wasn’t super familiar with the musical at first, but I watched it on YouTube, and once we got the music, it was really exciting,” Hickman said.
“It’s really fun” Lyons. “It’s a fun show to see because there’s so much going on.”
They both had seen the movie many times, in middle school choir, but found the musical quite different. They have a handle on their characters.
Mother Superior is strict and uptight, but a little insecure, Hickman said.
“In the end she opens up and finds friendship,” Hickman said.
“Deloris thinks she owns the stage,” Lyons said of her character. “She wants to be a star; she wants this and that. She wants to be famous.
“Throughout the movie and musical, she finds out maybe that’s not what she really wants.”
Lyons conceded Deloris is relatable.
“I like the production,” said Connor Shepherd, who runs the sound board. “There’s really great songs, but seeing the actors and how they bring it to life. Their actions, the tiny little improv things that they do.”
It’s an ambitious undertaking with a big cast, brass instruments in the orchestra pit and pumped up lighting by guest designer S. Benjamin Farrar.
“It’s a super colorful show,” said Beatrice Fischer, who runs the light board. “We have a lot of mobile lights which makes it really fun.”
Stage manager Izzy Paisley said the humor is a big appeal of the show.
“The humor in the script and what the cast does with it,” she said.
Paisley enjoys the fall production, a first for many. She likes bringing in new people.
“It’s fun to get to see how they fit in with everybody and how they accept the roles they are given.”
She said the cast and crew challenged themselves in a lot of ways. She also cited the mobile lighting as a distinguishing feature.
“That’s our big challenge for this show is learning how to adapt with that,” she said. “Learning how to adapt and embrace that is one of the most inviting parts of what we do in deck crew.”
Similarly, Hickman has enjoyed watching the development of the show along with the cast and crew.
“The further we get into the musical season the more and more like a family it is,” she said. “It’s really amazing to see it all come to life with music and costumes and lights.”