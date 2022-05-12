DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products are currently seeking the next group of outstanding Iowans for the 2022 Iowan of the Day award. We look for individuals across the state that exemplify leadership, citizenship, have a passion for volunteering, are involved in their community, and have made a positive impact on those around them. For 25 years we have celebrated these amazing Iowans and we need your help finding our next Iowan of the Day.
Iowan of the Day winners receive:
A day of recognition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
Accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown
An introduction on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage
Gate admission for four
Four Grandstand show tickets on his or her day of honor
$200 cash
Use of golf cart for his or her day at the Fair
VIP Parking
Help us spread the word and encourage people to nominate the outstanding Iowans in their communities. Attached is a brochure and flyer that include quick facts, testimonials from previous winners, and a nomination form that we encourage you to share with your community members. Additional nomination forms are available at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/IOTD. All Iowan of the Day nominations must be received no later than July 1, 2022. Thank you for supporting the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products as we celebrate exceptional members across our amazing state.
As we seek nominations for the Iowan of the Day program, please consider nominees that deserve a day of fun at the Iowa State Fair. All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.
We can’t wait to hear about the outstanding Iowans in your community! If you have any questions please feel free to contact Brooklin Border at (515)-262-3111 Ext. 378 or PublicRelations@BlueRibbonFoundation.org. Thank you for your support of the Iowan of the Day program. We appreciate all of your help in making the program a continued success!