October Senior Dining Oct 13, 2022 October scheduleOctober 14 – Solon 4th graders visitOctober 26 – What's happening in Solon/City representativeOctober 27 – Thursday Foot Clinic. Reservations required, call 319-624-2251 for information.October 28 – Friday Meal and Movie, reservations required, call 319-430-8655 by Wednesday, October 26.October menuFriday, October 14 – Lemon pepper Tilapia, mac corn bake, seasonal vegetable, and fresh fruitMonday, October 24 – Philly steak sandwich, French fries, sweet corn salad, and seasonal fresh fruitWednesday, October 26 – Classic meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Chalet garlic, buttered vegetables, and a turtle brownieFriday, October 28 – Smoked sausage, pierogi casserole, cucumber salad, and swirl cakeMonday, October 31 – Italian lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, and a frosted banana bar