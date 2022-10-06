The Solon Senior Advocates were formed in 2000 primarily to support the Solon Senior Dining Program at the Solon United Methodist Church. We have taken a survey of some of the folks who attend the weekly Wednesday dine-in meal and would like to share some of their thoughts with you.
Pat Nalley, life-long Solonite: “I come to Senior Dining to meet people, to talk (I live by myself), to socialize. My thoughts about adding more dine-in meals, it’s OK to add but it used to be there would only be one table full, not enough people. Mondays (are) slow, need to have enough people coming to support, need a crowd.”
Faith Wilmot, Solonite: “I come for the sense of community, act with other people, started attending following neck surgery and couldn’t drive so I’d just walk up and have continued. Friendly and kind folks and staff. My thoughts about adding more dine-in meals, great! OK with Friday’s addition, would like to see all five day dine-in, go slowly to get numbers up.”
Yvonne Strang, Solonite: “I come because I like to eat out and see other people. Living alone, you don’t get out, it’s more than just the food. About adding extra dine-in days, another day would be good in case I can’t make one, maybe I could come to the other by having a second choice.”
Iona Vanorny, rural Swisher: “I come mostly to be with people, food is good, enjoy getting out, live alone, like to be able to talk with others, sometimes I don’t see anyone for several days (her kids encouraged her). About adding an extra day, I’m not sure. One day a week is good.”
Sharon and John Drahozal, Solonites: “We come to meet people, don’t like to cook, get out of the house, see lots of people we know and meet new folks. As to extra day, not good for us as usually Fridays are doctor appointments and grocery specials days.”
Frank Peters, Coralville: “I come to Solon Senior Dining as I’m old and live alone and seek company. Good food and conversation. Extra day, on Friday I go to North Liberty senior meals.”
Bev Whetstine, North Liberty: “I come to Solon Senior Dining for socialization. Following losing my husband some time ago I needed to get out of the house. I knew people there, nice to get out, the people were nice, came 10-12 times a month before COVID, which really changed things. I really missed coming, glad another day added and I enjoy playing Bingo.”
From these thoughts it’s clear loneliness and need for human engagement is all important, and that is what the Senior Advocates mission is: to provide sociability, mobility, and entertainment.
October schedule
October 7 – In-house dining on Fridays now
October 12 – Wednesday sponsored meal (Rick Jedlicka)
October 14 – Solon 4th graders visit
October 26 – What’s happening in Solon/City representative
October 27 – Thursday Foot Clinic. Reservations required, call 319-624-2251 for information.
October 28 – Friday Meal and Movie, reservations required, call 319-430-8655 by Wednesday, October 26.
October menu
Friday, October 7 – Fish and chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, and cheesecake dessert
Monday, October 10 – Citrus Dijon chicken, brown rice, green beans, Almondine, and blueberry dessert
Wednesday, October 12 – Pineapple glazed ham, Dijon scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable, and strawberry cream dessert
Friday, October 14 – Lemon pepper Tilapia, mac corn bake, seasonal vegetable, and fresh fruit
Monday, October 24 – Philly steak sandwich, French fries, sweet corn salad, and seasonal fresh fruit
Wednesday, October 26 – Classic meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Chalet garlic, buttered vegetables, and a turtle brownie
Friday, October 28 – Smoked sausage, pierogi casserole, cucumber salad, and swirl cake
Monday, October 31 – Italian lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, and a frosted banana bar