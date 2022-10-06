The Solon Senior Advocates were formed in 2000 primarily to support the Solon Senior Dining Program at the Solon United Methodist Church. We have taken a survey of some of the folks who attend the weekly Wednesday dine-in meal and would like to share some of their thoughts with you.

Pat Nalley, life-long Solonite: “I come to Senior Dining to meet people, to talk (I live by myself), to socialize. My thoughts about adding more dine-in meals, it’s OK to add but it used to be there would only be one table full, not enough people. Mondays (are) slow, need to have enough people coming to support, need a crowd.”

