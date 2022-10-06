Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help other. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org.
Did you know?
If you or your family members use Amazon to shop, you can use smile.amazon.com and choose Solon Senior Support as your charity! You get all of your usual perks on Amazon, and we will get 0.05% of your qualifying purchases donated to us. It doesn’t sound like much, but every bit adds up! We’ve already received $176 in only two years. If everyone in Solon chose us on Amazon Smile, that would really help out.
In the news
Be on the alert – Cybercrime cost Americans over 50 nearly $3 billion last year, a whopping 62% increase from 2020, according to the FBI’s 2021 Elder Fraud Report.
In fact, the number of victims could be much higher as seniors are also less likely to report fraud, says the FBI. This is supported by figures from the FTC, which show that while 44% of younger people in their 20s reported losing money to fraud, only 20% of those in their 70s did the same.
How do you avoid being scammed?
Limit ho much personal information you share online, like Facebook. Only accept friend requests from people you know.
Be wary of “emergencies” emails, calls, or texts from loved ones needing money or gift cards immediately. If in doubt, call them or ask another relative to confirm.
Lock your devices – use a passcode or fingerprint for phones, iPads, or laptops.
Never use free Wi-Fi outside your home for financial transactions.
If you receive an email from “Amazon,” “eBay,” “McAfee,” etc. claiming there is a problem with your account, be wary and do NOT give out your password or send them money. Ask for help from a loved one or friend.
Do not click on any links unless you know who sent it. Often scammers will have email addresses that look very close to the real address, so look for typos.
Finally, if something feels “off,” or seems too good to be true (ex: you’ve won money that you didn’t know about), it is probably a scam.
Local Interest
Solon Community Center/Senior Center public meeting – Tuesday, October 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Solon Public Library. Join us to discuss plans for a Community/Senior Wellness Center. We would like input from all ages to determine what Solon would like to see in our Community Center.
Friday Speaker’s Series at the Solon Public Library – Friday, October 7, Dylan Sloan, Solon Parks and Rec Director. 9:00-10:00 a.m. Call Cindy at Senior Transport if you need a ride to the Library, 319-360-3279.
Chair Yoga update
Chair Yoga has been so popular, both the Monday 12:30 and Wednesday 10:00 classes are well-attended!
In order for Julie to give her personalized instruction, we will be capping off the classes at 25 participants. Please plan on being 10-15 minutes early, so you get a seat and class can start on time. Your body and mind will thank you for attending!
Pickleball is in full “swing”
Want to learn or play in a low-key environment? Come play “Beginner Pickleball” on Sundays at the Solon United Methodist Church (Family Life Center) from 10:30-noon. We’ll have experienced players there to teach the newcomers. Racquets and balls will be available to use in the gym.
Questions? Want to join Johnson County Pickleball Club? Contact Janet Luedtka, 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com or Jill Weetman, 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the Family Life Center are $40/year ($20 for the remainder of 2022) and donations are gladly accepted! Pickleball is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – noon.
Zumba
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1. Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun!
Senior Transport
Need a ride to a medical appointment or somewhere in town? We have volunteers who will give you a free ride! Call Cindy Jensen, transportation coordinator, to enroll and set up your rides at 319-360-3279.
Solon Community Center activities
Pickleball – Outdoor courts at SRNA can be used.
Yoga – Tuesdays 6:00-7:00 p.m., $10 drop in or $48 for the six-week session, bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Solon Community Center, note change in location.
Zumba – Tuesday and Thursday 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Community Center, cost $1.00.
For the full schedule of Community Center activities go to www.solon-iowa.com/243/Solon-Community-Center.
Solon Public Library
Join us for a Family History series at the Library! On Mondays, October 3, 17, and 24, at 6:00 p.m., we’ll be learning how to organize our family history research, how to find our ancestors, and amazing resources to continue the search with Family History Librarian Jeanne St. Christian.
Virtual Trivia Night is Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Gather your team or play as an individual to test your knowledge! The joy of a “virtual” trivia night is the ability to gather friends and family from across the country. This general knowledge trivia consists of four rounds, so get ready and enjoy the competition!
Cookbook Club is Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. We’re baking with Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland by Shauna Sever. Check out a copy of the cookbook, try something new, and bring it to share!