Solon Old Gold Diner is delivering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Serving meals in house on Wednesdays.

Wednesdays in house – limit of 20 guests.

Call 624-2251 to reserve your meal on the previous serving day between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Call on Monday for Wednesday meal, Wednesday for Friday meal, and Friday for next Monday meal.)

Friday, Aug 13: Lemon pepper tilapia, fried potato, green bean saute, cornbread, raspberry ripple

Monday, Aug 16: Cheesy chicken parmigiana, tossed salad, garlic bread, Mandarin tapioca fluff.

Wednesday, Aug 18: Turkey a la king, biscuit, creamy coleslaw, banana bread blondie.

Friday, Aug 20: Teriyaki shrimp, fried rice, oriental vegetables, lemon blueberry.

Recommended for you