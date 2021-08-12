Old Gold Diner Aug 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Solon Old Gold Diner is delivering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Serving meals in house on Wednesdays.Wednesdays in house – limit of 20 guests.Call 624-2251 to reserve your meal on the previous serving day between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Call on Monday for Wednesday meal, Wednesday for Friday meal, and Friday for next Monday meal.)Friday, Aug 13: Lemon pepper tilapia, fried potato, green bean saute, cornbread, raspberry rippleMonday, Aug 16: Cheesy chicken parmigiana, tossed salad, garlic bread, Mandarin tapioca fluff.Wednesday, Aug 18: Turkey a la king, biscuit, creamy coleslaw, banana bread blondie.Friday, Aug 20: Teriyaki shrimp, fried rice, oriental vegetables, lemon blueberry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne-wheeled wonder: Unicycle on RAGBRAI route turns headsMidland/Springville baseball: Sauer, Koppes earn All-District honorsFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Eight in a rowAnamosa softball: Lubben, Watters earn prestigious All-State honorsFrank excited to lead Anamosa Fire DepartmentThe Supreme League debuts this fallRiders swarm Jones CountyNew bakery keeps it all in the familyAnamosa baseball: Raider trio cracks the codeMoving Wall coming to Solon Images Videos