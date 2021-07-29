Old Gold Diner Jul 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Solon Old Gold Diner is delivering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Serving meals in house on Wednesdays.Wednesdays in house – limit of 20 guests.Call 624-2251 to reserve your meal on the previous serving day between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Call on Monday for Wednesday meal, Wednesday for Friday meal, and Friday for next Monday meal.)Monday, Aug 2: Bacon wrapped pork fillet, raspberry dipping sauce, baked sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, yellow cake with brown sugar frosting & peaches.Wednesday, Aug 4: BLT Wrap, macaroni and cheese, creamy cucumber salad, seasonal fresh fruit.Friday, Aug 6: Parmesn crusted chicken breast, lemon orzo and peas, ritz carrot bake, blueberry gelatin dessert. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAddy’s Pub: Where Texas spice meets Iowa niceSauerkraut Days foregoes carnival ridesInaugural cowgirl queens crownedRAGBRAI will be here next ThursdayAnamosa City golf tournament: Separation anxietyA message from the RAGBRAI Committee: Important info provided for downtown businesses and the publicBank announces retirement, promotitionsSolon’s Kerkhoff is heading to TokyoStephen ZimmermanHeat relief locations in Lisbon, Mount Vernon Images Videos