Solon Old Gold Diner is delivering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Serving meals in house on Wednesdays.

Wednesdays in house – limit of 20 guests.

Call 624-2251 to reserve your meal on the previous serving day between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Call on Monday for Wednesday meal, Wednesday for Friday meal, and Friday for next Monday meal.)

Monday, Aug 2: Bacon wrapped pork fillet, raspberry dipping sauce, baked sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, yellow cake with brown sugar frosting & peaches.

Wednesday, Aug 4: BLT Wrap, macaroni and cheese, creamy cucumber salad, seasonal fresh fruit.

Friday, Aug 6: Parmesn crusted chicken breast, lemon orzo and peas, ritz carrot bake, blueberry gelatin dessert.

