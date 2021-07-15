SOLON– The building that was once home to the Solon Economist was razed recently as crews began clearing way for Phase 1 of the North Market Square Project planned by Neil Erusha, owner of Solon State Bank.
The building located at 102 North Market was demolished July 2.
Believed to be built in the early 1900s, the building served as a rental property for many years during the 1940s and 50s, and according to Sandy Hanson, local historian, “According to my research, Sobaski’s (Sobaski Carpets in Iowa City) rented it around 1970 while building a house north of Solon.”
According to Brian Fleck, former owner and editor of the Economist, around 1990, he was looking for a new space for the newspaper. “A good friend of mine, David Jones, had bought the property at 102 N. Market along with the house to the north.”
Fleck says Jones worked closely with him to renovate the building to meet the needs of the newspaper, adding extensive desk space along with more electrical outlets.
Two buildings are planned for the space that will face RJZ Express with commercial space on the ground level and three apartments on the upper level of each building. Phase 2 plans include a remodel of the existing garage into a future restaurant or brewery. The site plan for Phase 1 was approved in August 2020.