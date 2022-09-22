She’s 88 and she can still cut a rug: Sandy Hanson dances to the classic country and 80s rock music of the Cedar Rapids based band Detour Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 during her birthday party.
Sandy Hanson dances with her son David during her 88th birthday party, held Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460. All three of Sandy’s sons were in attendance along with other family members and numerous friends.
Sandy Hanson dances with a friend to the classic country and 80s rock of the Cedar Rapid-based band Detour during her 88th birthday party Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460.
Sandy Hanson invited the community to help her celebrate her 88th birthday Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460. The Cedar Rapids based band Detour provided the entertainment and led the crowd in singing “happy birthday” to Sandy.
SOLON — Since moving to Solon in 1973, Sandy Hanson has become a well-known, and integral part of the community. On Sunday, Sept. 18, friends and family filled the American Legion Stinocher Post 460 to help her celebrate her 88th birthday.
A native of West Branch, she lived in California during WW2 before returning to Iowa. Along with her late husband, Sandy held an annual antique show on the Fourth of July, which drew dealers and buyers from across the Midwest. Currently, she is active in the Pantry, with the Solon Senior Advocates, Senior Dining, and helped to organize a mass vaccination site during the Covid pandemic (and is working on a flu shot clinic for next month).