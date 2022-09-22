SOLON — Since moving to Solon in 1973, Sandy Hanson has become a well-known, and integral part of the community. On Sunday, Sept. 18, friends and family filled the American Legion Stinocher Post 460 to help her celebrate her 88th birthday.

A native of West Branch, she lived in California during WW2 before returning to Iowa. Along with her late husband, Sandy held an annual antique show on the Fourth of July, which drew dealers and buyers from across the Midwest. Currently, she is active in the Pantry, with the Solon Senior Advocates, Senior Dining, and helped to organize a mass vaccination site during the Covid pandemic (and is working on a flu shot clinic for next month).

