Two games last week ended on both sides of the scorebook for the Solon boys’ basketball team. The first was a home loss, Jan. 18 to Marion, 43-36 and the second a 55-49 win at Manchester, Jan. 21.
In the win, the Spartans built an early lead, 19-12 after the first frame. That grew to 35-26 by halftime and, despite being out-pointed in the third 6-10, they prevailed for the final mark. It didn’t hurt that they hit 6-of-12 from the arc, 17-of-35 from the field and a solid 15-of-17 at the line.
“First, it was great to get Jake Quillin back from injury. He has worked hard to get healthy and ready to play,” coach Jared Galpin said.
“We got off to a great start in the first half offensively. Kinnick Pusteoska and Jake Benzing got our offense going with two threes. We were able to establish an inside game early.
“Oaken Foster, Jake Timmons, and Kinnick did a great job of posting hard and giving the perimeter players big targets. The perimeter players did a great job of finding them in the post.
“West Delaware is a good team and puts a lot of pressure on you on offense in transition and in the half court. They cut hard and come off screens well. They made a run and close-cut the score to a one-point game.
“I was proud of how our guys were very disciplined and executed on offense in the fourth quarter to get high percentage shots. We were very patient until we got a high percentage shot. Also, we were 9-of-10 in the fourth quarter from the free throw line and 15-of-17 for the game. It was great to see the guys step up and hit the free throws we needed to extend the lead at the end of the game. It was a good team win.”
Benzing led scoring with 18 (two threes). Pusteoska added 10 (two), Quillen eight (one), Gehrig Turner seven (one), Foster six, Sean Stahle four and Timmons two.
Other stats include: rebounds — Benzing and Timmons five, Foster four, Turner three, Quillen two, Carson Miller one; blocks — Pusteoska one; steals — Turner three, Benzing two, Foster one; assists — Pusteoska three, Benzing and Timmons two, Turner, Foster and Brady Mullen one.
League-leading Marion came to Solon for a win, Jan. 18, and used a relatively strong third quarter to build their margin. Up 19-17 at the half, they outscored the Spartans 13-7 in that third frame, just enough to maintain a winning edge.
“I thought we played pretty solid on defense for most of the game,” Galpin said. “Marion is a tough team. They do a good job of getting their shooter shots.”
Shooting was a bit of a problem, with the Spartans hitting just 13-of-39 from the field (33%), 3-of-15 from the arc (20% and 7-of-14 at the line. Marion’s Brayson Laube led the game with 18 (four), but Benzing was not far behind with 16 (two). Other Spartan scores were Timmons 11 (one), Pusteoska and Stahle three, Foster two, Turner one.
“I was very pleased with our patience on offense and execution. Any 8-2 run by Marion in the fourth quarter was tough to come back from. We didn’t shoot the ball the way we would have wanted. I am proud of the effort and how hard we played,” Galpin said.
Team stats included: rebounds — Pusteoska eight, Timmons six, Benzing and Turner four, Foster two, Mullen, Miller and Stahle one; blocks — Timmons, Pusteoska and Mullen one; steals — Timmons, Benzing and Stahle one; assists — Pusteoska three, Benzing and Foster two, Miller and Stahle one.