The letter to the editor from Twila Morlan, saying how much, and for how long, she has been enjoying this column really gave me a boost in the ego. And it started me thinking just how long I’ve been writing for this paper. That led to fond memories of all the people I’ve met or had calls or letters from over the years. It’s been sort of a chain reaction with one thing leading to another. It seems that I’m always meeting new people, discovering new interests and being thrown into new experiences. I wouldn’t say that all those things were direct results of this column — life isn’t that simple. I will concede that some of it simply happened because I’ve been around for quite a long time, and if you live long enough, there’s time for lots of things.
During my nearly 88 years I’ve seen, learned, experienced and done an awful lot of different things and I still haven’t decided just what I want to be when I grow up. But most of all I’ve been blessed with some very important bonuses that exist mainly because I’ve been around for so long that there has been time for them to develop. For instance; I’ve had time to see more art, plays and movies, heard more music, read more fiction and poetry. And that has allowed me to better understand and appreciate the importance of creativity in our lives.
I’ve had lots of time to learn more as the years go on. Beyond the concentrated learning we get in our public schools and colleges, there are the important lessons that good teachers can impart that spur us on to continue learning for the rest of our lives. After a few decades, we begin to look back and realize that, not just our personal knowledge, but the knowledge of all mankind, is constantly growing and changing. We understand that the diploma and the letters after our name do not mean that we are a finished product, that some once-perceived truths must be discarded in favor of new discoveries and theories, that life and our understanding of it are eternally “under construction.”
Time has given me the opportunity to do more — to try out many different activities, occupations and amusements, and to discover not only what I can do but also what I can’t; to learn what is interesting and enjoyable and what is not; what is a contribution to the world and what is merely self-serving. It also provides insight into what makes other people tick and allows me to understand and appreciate them better.
Years have provided the luxury of giving me time to contribute more, to maybe leave things a bit better or more advanced than I found them. Through volunteering, teaching and membership in various organizations, I’ve been allowed to spend time contributing, not only financial support, but ideas, energy and talent that made a difference. I have learned that simply attending meetings and programs and paying ones dues are only the beginning. To really make a difference it is important to contribute time, talent and effort for the benefit of the organization you believe in. And I’ve learned that volunteer work must be truly voluntary. If you don’t care enough to be really eager to help, if you can’t provide something that genuinely helps advance the aims of the group, then you are probably wasting both your time and theirs, and I would advise you to find something else, something that you are truly passionate about and will enjoy doing.
I’ve also traveled more over time. Not necessarily farther or more often than others do, but more than if my life had been shorter. I’ve learned that there are beautiful scenery, charming communities and fascinating people right here in Iowa and that it’s not necessary to have a passport to find out about the world.
As a result of all the above, my long life has, so far, provided me with the gifts of having understood more, influenced more, created more, and loved more. Yes, there’s a downside to growing older; aches and pains, waning physical abilities, loss of loved ones, but it’s a whole lot better than the alternative!