For most of history, weddings were generally homemade affairs with the families and friends of the bride and groom taking charge of details and chores. The only exceptions being the church and relevant government officials whose services were required. Girls, from a fairly young age, began filling their "hope chests" with bits and pieces of their anticipated future lives as brides, wives and mothers. Hand-sewn and embroidered household linens were tidily packed away, along with yards and yards of hand=tied lace and tatted edgings that could be later used to decorate clothing, pillowcases, gift items, etc. Bits of ribbon, artificial flowers, pretty buttons and buckles were tucked away for future use and reuse. Young girls often helped grandmothers and aunts with ongoing projects such as quilts and feather-beds that would be eventually handed down for use in their own homes.
So, it was a natural effort, when a young woman approached the marriageable age, that she would also begin thinking of her trousseau or wardrobe suitable for a young married woman. This would include at least one "Sunday best" dress (often one each for winter and summer weather) which was also expected to serve as the wedding dress. Contrary to popular belief, the white wedding gown had not been around until Queen Victoria's day or thereabouts, and women would never have considered a dress that they would wear only on the one occasion. There might be, depending on family tradition, one lacy white dress in the hope chest. That might be an elaborate baptismal dress that was handed down from generation to generation and worn but once by each infant for that one ceremony and, perhaps for the baptismal photograph, once photography became more common. Boy or girl, it made no difference, the dress was worn by either sex, as were all baby dresses, for months, sometimes even years, in earlier times.
Today's girls do not generally collect future dreams in hope chests, so when a bride and groom asked for a "homemade wedding" there was a lot of catching up to do. It was decided to have the wedding the weekend of the annual family reunion so that relatives could cover both events in one trip. A neighbor promised to roast and serve a whole pig as a wedding gift; other food was readily offered and it began to look like there would be no problems in that regard. The only challenge was the wedding cake. At this time, I had no experience baking wedding cakes, but the couple was adamant. They wanted a homemade wedding cake. When a friend told me she had bought a set of wedding cake pans at a yard sale and offered to lend them to me, I agreed to try. but warned them that they could end up with just a number of sheet cakes.
The wedding gown was another challenge. A quick survey of suitable and affordable ready-made gowns available convinced us that we were not going to find anything suitable for a "homemade, possibly outdoor" wedding. We would have to make one. Neither the bride, her sister nor their mother had ever sewed much, and didn't feel confident helping with that project. My little Singer portable had turned miles of fabric into skirts, dresses, blouses, slacks, shorts, swimwear, men's shirts, pajamas, toys, curtains, slipcovers and gift items over the years. I was brimming with confidence.
Really nervous about my abilities to build and decorate a respectable-looking wedding cake, I decided that I could bake the various layers, seal them with a glaze, and freeze them. That way, I could work on one layer at a time until I learned all I needed to know about cake-decorating. Armed with authentic cake boards, pastry bags and decorating tips, I mixed a great bowl of my best buttercream frosting and set to work. After I had mastered some of the basics, I figured that if I kept it all white on white, my mistakes wouldn't show much. I decorated all the layers and returned them to the freezer. On the day of the wedding, I set them out to thaw. Apparently, handling the frozen cakes caused them to flex just enough to crack the frosting like egg shells and, as they continued to thaw, slabs of frosting began sliding off the sides of the cakes. The dress, however, turned out fine.