Solon's Planning and Zoning has twice rejected Trail Ridge Estates' application for annexation and rezoning. Developer Watts' concept will be presented to the City Council as "denied by P&Z." Simply put, he's doing an end-run around our process, expecting a supermajority vote and a better deal from Council.
Solon's Council should support P&Z, sending Watts back to them with a "no" vote. Mr. Watts can redo his plan. This is business negotiations for him. P&Z has done its work, and Council should honor it. They are not a political body, but an impartial commission charged with protecting our zoning.
Mayor Stange advised Council not to annex and rezone without P&Z's approval. By-passing the Commission sets a bad precedent (just ignore P&Z!). It also puts Solon at a clear negotiating disadvantage - annexation is Solon's leverage here. Finally, the debate now falls into the chaos of a political arena.
Council hasn't addressed any of our concerns regarding this "too big" development. Its impact on the Old Solon neighborhoods will be - essentially - condemnation without due process. The overwhelming and unregulated traffic will destroy these neighborhoods. They are already unsafe for children and bicycles. Gentrification has begun, as investors buy Solon homes and push rezoning and development. Taxes and rent will become unaffordable, and neighbors will move away, their neighborhoods disappearing. This is already happening now, on this Council's watch.
An entire section of Solon is completely ignored in this Council's discussion of development. They need to start paying attention.